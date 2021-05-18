Around the Web Watch: Five constables suspended after supervising cremation of unclaimed body by the Ganga ‘Yesterday a social media video came to light where police were seen cremating a dead body...Five of them have been suspended,’ the Ballia police chief said. Scroll Staff An hour ago 5 constables of the @balliapolice have been suspended after they supervised this cremation of an unclaimed body by the banks of the Ganga - using tyres among other things .An enquiry has been ordered .Last week , bodies were found floating on the ganga in ballia and elsewhere … pic.twitter.com/3tdhZUMDSu— Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) May 18, 2021 This is the Ballia police chief on the incident …. pic.twitter.com/Axr5zvPCEY— Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) May 18, 2021 ReadCoronavirus: Centre asks UP, Bihar to prevent dumping of bodies in Ganga river Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Covid-19 Coronavirus Police Read Comments