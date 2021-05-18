Around the Web ‘LDF decided all ministers would be newcomers’: KK Shailaja on being dropped from new Kerala Cabinet ‘We have to give chances to other people too. There are so many workers in our party – if they get the opportunity, they will also work hard.’ Scroll Staff An hour ago #NDTVExclusive | “It’s a policy decision of our party and Left Democratic Front to have a cabinet of newcomers. I was also a newcomer last time”: KK Shailaja, Outgoing Health Minister, on not being a part of the Kerala cabinet pic.twitter.com/Y9TO11QQrb— NDTV (@ndtv) May 18, 2021 ReadKerala’s former Health Minister KK Shailaja dropped from new Cabinet Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Kerala ministers Read Comments