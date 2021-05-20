Around the Web Watch: Hyderabad traffic police constable offer his lunch with homeless children The children were asking passersby for food when constable Mahesh spotted them and offered his own. Scroll Staff 25 minutes ago #ActOfKindness Panjagutta Traffic Police Constable Mr. Mahesh while performing patrolling duty @Somajiguda noticed two children requesting others for food at the road side, immediately he took out his lunch box & served food to the hungry children. pic.twitter.com/LTNjihUawn— Telangana State Police (@TelanganaCOPs) May 17, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Hyderabad Police children Read Comments