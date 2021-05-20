Around the Web Watch: World’s first robot artist Ai-Da now has her own exhibition at the Design Museum in London ‘I think that art needs more than just the drawing of something,’ Ai-Da said in response to questions on her ‘art’. Scroll Staff 44 minutes ago The world's first robot artist, Ai-Da, says she wants to create art that makes people "think" 🤖https://t.co/lUBF9W1Yzt pic.twitter.com/zqSWi4sB6r— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) May 19, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Robots art