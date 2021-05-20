Viral Video Watch: Tower of London’s baby raven – the newest addition to its raven family – is named ‘Branwen’ The name, based on a Celtic deity, was picked by popular demand and revealed as part of the tower’s first reopening after its longest closure since World War II Scroll Staff 29 minutes ago The results are in! Our new baby raven’s name is… 🥁🖤 BRANWEN 🖤After the deity from Celtic mythology, whose name translates as “Blessed Raven” 😲 Thanks to everyone who voted to #NameOurRaven!Come and meet Branwen and her brother Edgar 👉 https://t.co/USMAEYV2Ag pic.twitter.com/npq7j4LWFG— The Tower of London (@TowerOfLondon) May 19, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. London Birds Read Comments