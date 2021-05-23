Scroll Eco India: A unique tree census led by locals and activists is helping save trees in New Delhi Over the past twenty years, the capital city of India has lost half its forest cover to construction Scroll Staff 3 hours ago Play Supervising Producer: Nooshin Mowla | Director of Photography: Siddharth Subramanian | Second Camera: Amit Bose | Video Editor: Sujit Lad | Field Producer: Juhi Chaudhary | Script & Associate Producer: Rhea Arora | Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Eco India environment new delhi Read Comments