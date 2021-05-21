Viral Video Watch: Police forces wedding guests to perform ‘frog jumps’ as punishment for violating lockdown A group of 35 guests returning from a wedding ceremony in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, were made to do this on the road. Scroll Staff 27 minutes ago Watch | Guests attending a wedding in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind made to do 'frog jumps' for violating #COVID19 norms pic.twitter.com/DUX6lJhTJd— NDTV (@ndtv) May 20, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Police Covid-19