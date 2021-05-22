Around the Web Watch: Palestinians bask in the sun on Gaza beach, enjoying the ceasefire after the destruction ‘The news will be filled with destruction and loss...but right now I wanted to share the resilience of families who are basking in their first day of safety.’ Scroll Staff 31 minutes ago .@VICENews & many international journalists entered Gaza today after 11 days of bombing. The news will be filled with destruction and loss and that story must be reported but right now I wanted to share the resilience of families here who are basking in their first day of safety. pic.twitter.com/wbv6RZW1dn— Hind Hassan (@HindHassanNews) May 21, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Palestine Israel Read Comments