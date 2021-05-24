Around the Web ‘Rock and roll never dies!’: The moment when Italian band Maneskin won the Eurovision Song Contest Lead singer Damiano David denied taking drugs after a particular video of his taken during the live broadcast went viral. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Italy's Maneskin wins #EurovisionThe win means next year's contest will head to Italy, as is Eurovision tradition, after Maneskin scored a mammoth 524 points.Read more here: https://t.co/fuVzSPjhI7 pic.twitter.com/7udasrgTVH— Sky News (@SkyNews) May 23, 2021 NEW - Eurovision 2021: Italy winner Maneskin’s Damiano David denies "using cocaine" after a viral video, offers a drug test. European Broadcasting Union now investigates, according to the spokesperson (BILD)pic.twitter.com/Qh6CSHRe69— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) May 23, 2021 The viral video. Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Italy music Read Comments