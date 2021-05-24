Viral Video Watch: Tamil Nadu couple has mid-air wedding on chartered flight during Covid-19 pandemic The couple and their guests boarded the flight at Madurai. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Rakesh-Dakshina from Madurai, who rented a plane for two hours and got married in the wedding sky. Family members who flew from Madurai to Bangalore after getting married by SpiceJet flight from Bangalore to Madurai. #COVID19India #lockdown @TV9Telugu #weddingrestrictions pic.twitter.com/9nDyn3MM4n— DONTHU RAMESH (@DonthuRamesh) May 23, 2021 Someone shared the route too : pic.twitter.com/JtOFwlSjK3— Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) May 24, 2021 DGCA has initiated investigations on mid-air marriage. It has sought a full report from the airline & Airport Authority. SpiceJet crew is off rostered. Airline directed to lodge complaint against those not following COVID appropriate behavior with relevant authorities: DGCA pic.twitter.com/aTNyjIKOFO— ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Tamil Nadu wedding plane Read Comments