Viral Video Watch: Shillong’s ‘Tambourine Man’ Lou Majaw has been celebrating Bob Dylan for nearly 50 years The timeless American artist, who inspires several performing artists such as Lou Majaw, turned 80 on May 24. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago There is no bigger fan of #BobDylan in India than our very own Tambourine Man, Low Majaw, of #Shillong #Meghalaya, who has been celebrating the great American singer-composer for nearly half-a-century.Happy 80th Birthday, Bob Dylan! pic.twitter.com/IVFSo6PFig— Anupam Bordoloi (@asomputra) May 24, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Meghalaya music Read Comments