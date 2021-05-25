Viral Video Caught on camera: Israeli police arrest 10-year-old Palestinian boy while his little sister cries The boy, Mazen Bassam, was arrested because Israeli settlers accused him of throwing stones. He was later released. Scroll Staff 17 minutes ago The little girl is crying “stop. Stop. We swear we won’t do it again” as Israeli police take a little boy into detention in Beit Hanina #Jerusalem. The safety of our children, in Palestine and everywhere, is a bare minimum. 10 y/o Mazen Bassam was held then released. The trauma. pic.twitter.com/qWmTl2XlaW— مريم البرغوثي (@MariamBarghouti) May 24, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Israel Palestine Read Comments