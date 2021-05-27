Around the Web Flooded villages, uprooted trees: Scenes of severe damage from Cyclone Yaas in Bengal, Odisha ‘The worst is done and dusted,’ the NDRF director general said in an interview to NDTV. Scroll Staff An hour ago Sagar Island, at the confluence of Bay of Bengal and Hooghly river, was inundated by the storm surge due to #CycloneYaas. Water entered the Kapil Muni temple pic.twitter.com/ENHig0TM7y— Soumyajit Majumder (@SoumyajitWrites) May 26, 2021 Effect of Yaas Cyclone in West Bengal pic.twitter.com/MVGMgTjliF— Parisangh West Bengal (@ParisanghWB) May 26, 2021 Visuals from Dhamra during #CycloneYaas landfall #OdishaFightsYaas pic.twitter.com/xqkgwZ6bwd— Sujit Bisoyi (@SujitBisoyiTOI) May 26, 2021 Visual from our home, #CycloneYaas land fall between Bhadrak and Balasore #odishafightsyass pic.twitter.com/AQ5NB6UYwb— Manasmita Khuntia (@manasmitak) May 26, 2021 Video of #CycloneYaas landfall in Bahanaga near Dhamra port in Odisha’s Bhadrak district pic.twitter.com/eoQoTP3UAK— Soumyajit Majumder (@SoumyajitWrites) May 26, 2021 Stay safe Odisha and West Bengal. Prayers for everyone 🙏🏻Visuals from Digha, WB #CycloneYaas pic.twitter.com/6chmpbTO1U— Moupiya 🇮🇳 (@imoupiya01) May 26, 2021 Scary scene coming from Digha, West Bengal. #CycloneYaas #CycloneYaasUPDATE #CycloneAlertpic.twitter.com/rFpqOsK627— Prasenjeet Digar (@impdigar) May 26, 2021 Visuals from Nayachar, Westbengal #CycloneYaasUPDATE #CycloneYaas pic.twitter.com/06wqON1sFh— Shashikant Shukla (@Shashi_Mech) May 26, 2021 The river has become rampant 🌊 @ my place. Effect of #CycloneYaas pic.twitter.com/beN6Ebg0Vo— Susmita Ghosh (@itsSG_S) May 26, 2021 West Bengal: Rescue operations by Indian Army at Talgachari East Midnapore#CycloneYaas pic.twitter.com/6XaLNmjbsH— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 26, 2021 What's the point @IamSumanDe ? When you've drones to cover, why risk lives of young journos like this ?? #CycloneYaas pic.twitter.com/TkBsHsWWN8— Debraj Roy (@debraj_speaks) May 26, 2021 #LeftRightCentre | "The cyclonic storm is moving towards Jharkhand. After midnight, it is likely to turn into a deep depression and later fizzle out. The worst is over": SN Pradhan, Director General, NDRF, on #CycloneYaas pic.twitter.com/21bcEB0O94— NDTV (@ndtv) May 26, 2021 Also readCyclone Yaas: Four killed, over 20 lakh evacuated in Odisha, West Bengal Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Cyclone West Bengal Odisha Read Comments