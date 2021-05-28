Viral Video Caught on camera: Leopard strolls casually into housing society compound in Mumbai A milkman spotted the leopard in Bimbisar Nagar, near Aarey forest, early on Friday, and alerted security. Scroll Staff An hour ago WATCH: Just a leopard casually strolling around inside a residential compound in Goregaon, Mumbai. A milkman spotted this early in the morning and alerted residents. This is close to Aarey Forest area. @Herman_Gomes #leopard #wildlife pic.twitter.com/sTA3rYAIhh— Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) May 28, 2021 मुंबई: गोरेगावमध्ये बिबट्या, नागरिकांमध्ये भीतीचं वातावरण #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/j4Qi3Hnh4B— News18Lokmat (@News18lokmat) May 28, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Animals Mumbai Read Comments