Viral Video Watch: Lady Gaga joins Lisa Kudrow to sing 'Smelly Cat' on 'Friends: The Reunion' The singer made a guest appearance on the reunion episode of the popular sitcom 'Friends' that ran from 1994 to 2004. Scroll Staff An hour ago I'm sorry but Lady Gaga can make Smelly Cat absolutely slap pic.twitter.com/V9DgdcJbso— Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) May 27, 2021 Also read'Friends: The Reunion' review: Shiny and happy with a tinge of remorse