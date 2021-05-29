Viral Video Watch: Cicadas pose as musicians in a rock band in this photographer’s art installation The appearance of the insects along the eastern United States after a 17-year hiatus inspired Virginia-based portrait photographer Oxana Ware. Scroll Staff An hour ago Virginia photographer, Oxana Ware, invited cicadas into her studio for a creative photoshoot, creating magical mini worlds where the noisy insects reign. pic.twitter.com/Jl9Tr74ZIZ— The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) May 26, 2021 Portrait photographer Oxana Ware creates small-scale art installations using cicadas https://t.co/Xql8K3saLz pic.twitter.com/QOxG4BOFWC— Reuters (@Reuters) May 28, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Art Insects Read Comments