Watch: Unexpected mid-spring snowfall surprises residents of Toronto in Canada The temperature dipped of over 20 degrees in three days. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago It's almost June yet it snowed in Toronto pic.twitter.com/AvDdB54WR3— Reuters (@Reuters) May 29, 2021 Yup, it's snowing on May 28 in Toronto ⛄ #Toronto #TorontoWeather #Snow #Snowing #snowTO pic.twitter.com/Wm43CdP9Fh— blogTO (@blogTO) May 28, 2021 Just looked out the door at work...is that snow? Oh...Toronto @weathernetwork! 😢 pic.twitter.com/EhmgIsCGtC— Eva (@Tea_RedRose) May 28, 2021 Snow in late May. Weirder things have happened!Toronto, ON 🇨🇦. #snow pic.twitter.com/7C0XrroQHh— Stephanie Dziezyk (Now Back on Patreon!) (@TricaudaeStudio) May 28, 2021 Snow. Today. In Toronto. Outside our window. 3 days before June. The husband had to valiantly rescue our rosemary plant from the backyard. pic.twitter.com/Ddsyi7FTKK— Sharmin Rahman (@srahman24) May 28, 2021 The most Toronto thing you will see is snow in May. O sun mi pic.twitter.com/AESmPw56iU— Marinus Okoronkwo (@Riqblaze) May 28, 2021