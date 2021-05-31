Around the Web Monsoon is coming: Mumbai sees cloudy skies, heavy showers The India Meteorological Department had predicted a thunderstorm with lightning. Scroll Staff An hour ago Moderate Shower Start on VileParle, Mumbai.🌧️#MumbaiRains @Mpalawat @Hosalikar_KS @IMDWeather @SkymetWeather @JATINSKYMET @tripdev @IndiaWeatherMan @WeathrCast @WeatherGeoMH @rocksea pic.twitter.com/Rb8h9I5Q0q— Karan Verma (पत्रकार) (@KingKaranOffic1) May 31, 2021 And its raining in #Mumbai..Rain droplets splashing on the ground & the soul pleasing aroma of the petrichor.#MumbaiRains #MumbaiWeather pic.twitter.com/M2uT7GDsdh— Tanmay V.S🌈🌴🇮🇳 (@tanmay_shinde99) May 31, 2021 Since Morning it is cloudy & beautiful & romantic😊❤️ now started raining heavily, I guess Monsoon will knocking the door ! ☔️#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/JfLfDtX6ur— SIMA (@seemaadhikari) May 31, 2021 #MumbaiRains heavy rains in the suburbs pic.twitter.com/G7WHz44Sfu— Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) May 31, 2021 Has monsoon arrived in mumbai !!#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/4JvP0QzAr7— Pallavi Bhat (@pallaviubhat) May 31, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mumbai Rain Weather Read Comments