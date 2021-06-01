Around the Web Watch: BJP MLA violates Covid regulations at daughter’s pre-wedding event in Pune, booked Mahesh Landge, BJP MLA from Bhosari in Pune, was booked along with 50 other people for violating norms that limit attendance at weddings during the lockdown. Scroll Staff An hour ago Mahesh Landge, @BJP4India MLA from Pimpri-Chinchwad and over 50 others were booked for violating Covid regulations after a video of them dancing at his daughter’s pre-wedding function surfaced online. Reports @Aruneel_S pic.twitter.com/iqMwoXilLd— RANVIJAY (@RanvijayTGT) May 31, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Pune covid wedding Read Comments