Viral Video Watch: Adorable fox cubs spotted playing hide and seek in a garden at night Three fox cubs were seen enjoying themselves in a garden in Bedfordshire while the mother fox stood close, watching over them. Scroll Staff An hour ago These three fox cubs were spotted "playing hide and seek" in a garden in Bedfordshire. 🦊🦊🦊 pic.twitter.com/KGd0EWlQnD— BBC Look East (@BBCLookEast) May 29, 2021 Animal videos England