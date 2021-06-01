Around the Web Watch: How Beijing residents reacted to China’s new family planning policy allowing three children Couples in China will now be allowed to have up to three children instead of the previous cap of two. Scroll Staff An hour ago VIDEO: 🇨🇳 Beijing residents react to news reported by state media that China has relaxed its family planning policy to allow couples to have three children, after a census showed its population is rapidly ageing pic.twitter.com/itExQKTQgl— AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 31, 2021 Also readIn major policy shift, China allows couples to have up to three children Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. China Population Read Comments