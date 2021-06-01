Around the Web Watch: Big gatherings, no physical distancing in this UP district after Covid norms are eased Spotted in Azamgarh, eastern UP. Scroll Staff 12 minutes ago In east UP’s Azamgarh earlier today , after #covid restrictions were relaxed here , and in atleast 60 more UP districts …. pic.twitter.com/aBCC6IAhoB— Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) June 1, 2021 ReadCoronavirus: Curbs eased in Uttar Pradesh districts with less than 600 active cases Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Covid-19 Uttar Pradesh Read Comments