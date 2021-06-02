Viral Video Watch: NHS nurse in England uses ‘horse therapy’ to cure stress caused by the coronavirus pandemic A horse therapy centre in Leicestershire, England is helping frontline workers deal with the trauma of caring for Covid-19 patients, BBC reported. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Covid: Horse therapy for NHS nurse is 'magical' https://t.co/nGveg1dALy pic.twitter.com/yB7NwfYWPb— BBC East Midlands (@bbcemt) June 1, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Coronavirus Animals Read Comments