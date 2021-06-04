Woke up to Gulzar sending me his poetry.



Gulzar used to do construction work in Goa. In the last year he has had to flee home (to Jharkhand) twice bcz of unplanned lockdowns & loss of work, in inhumane conditions in trains.

Can we truly hear Gulzar and lakhs like him?😭 pic.twitter.com/kHZCezxaY0