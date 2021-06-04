Around the Web ‘Poverty is my fate’: Construction worker Gulzar’s song about struggles during the Covid-19 lockdown ‘I’m far away from the happiness of the times we live in.’ Scroll Staff An hour ago Woke up to Gulzar sending me his poetry. Gulzar used to do construction work in Goa. In the last year he has had to flee home (to Jharkhand) twice bcz of unplanned lockdowns & loss of work, in inhumane conditions in trains. Can we truly hear Gulzar and lakhs like him?😭 pic.twitter.com/kHZCezxaY0— Shireen Azam (@shireenazam) June 3, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Covid-19 Coronavirus Lockdown Read Comments