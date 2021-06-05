Around the Web Watch: Private pool party with over a hundred people raided by police in Ghaziabad The owner of the swimming pool was booked for violating Covid rules. Scroll Staff An hour ago Raid at a private swimming pool in Ghaziabad. Over hundred were relaxing in the pool. Soon after seeing the raiding party, their reaction! Police has booked the owner for flouting lockdown rules. Ghaziabad is still under lockdown. pic.twitter.com/On6OSeNUxk— alok singh (@AlokReporter) June 4, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ghaziabad Police Lockdown Covid-19 Read Comments