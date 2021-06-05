Around the Web Watch: Southwest monsoon arrives in Kerala with light showers and stunning views It came two days behind schedule this year. Scroll Staff 16 minutes ago Celebrating the onset of #Monsoon2021. A beautiful view of afternoon rain over the Anamudi hostel captured by @tarunyumnam. @tvmiiser #Kerala #monsoon #rains pic.twitter.com/o9uHRYFqJq— School of Biology, IISER-Thiruvananthapuram (@bio_iisertvm) June 5, 2021 Though not heavy showers, it did rain! #Monsoon reaches #Kerala. @IMDWeather spot on 😊 pic.twitter.com/C57Azq5yXF— arun jayan (@jayan_arun) June 3, 2021 Rain in Kerala! ❤️ #InduPushpam pic.twitter.com/95fTtZkEAb— Xyz (@Xyzvvc) June 5, 2021 6.30am, 01.06.21 It's a drizzling morning here, cloudy and windy. The Monsoon ambience is yet missing. All thru night light rain in many places in Kerala.Rainfall at 5.30amKudlu 60mmPeermade 59Idukki 41Konni 36Thodupuzha 32Alleppey 32North Paravur 31Kochi 26Kozhikode 23 pic.twitter.com/eV1D5EAcvu— VIJAYA KUMAR (@pevekay) June 1, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Kerala Rain monsoon Read Comments