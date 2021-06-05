6.30am, 01.06.21 It's a drizzling morning here, cloudy and windy. The Monsoon ambience is yet missing. All thru night light rain in many places in Kerala.

Rainfall at 5.30am

Kudlu 60mm

Peermade 59

Idukki 41

Konni 36

Thodupuzha 32

Alleppey 32

North Paravur 31

Kochi 26

Kozhikode 23 pic.twitter.com/eV1D5EAcvu