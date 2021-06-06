Around the Web Watch: Healthcare workers dance at Mumbai Covid care facility to mark one year of operations An entertainment programme was organised on the occasion. Scroll Staff Yesterday · 12:10 pm #WATCH Healthcare professionals of Nesco COVID-19 center in Mumbai's Goregaon were seen showing off their dance moves inside the patient's ward during an entertainment program organised on June 2 to mark one year of operations of the center pic.twitter.com/6ET61KIgsu— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mumbai Covid-19 Read Comments