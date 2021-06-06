Around the Web Watch: Team from Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, led by principal, summits Mount Everest The six-member team was led by Colonel Amit Bisht, and it achieved the feat on June 1. Scroll Staff Yesterday · 03:16 pm #WATCH | A six-member team of mountaineers led by Col Amit Bisht, Principal of Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM), scaled Mt. Everest on June 1.(Video: NIM/ANI) pic.twitter.com/3LXYjYBSCR— NDTV (@ndtv) June 6, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mount Everest Mountaineering Read Comments