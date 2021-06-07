Around the Web Watch: Trains collide in Sindh, Pakistan, killing at least 30 passengers The trains collided after one of them was derailed and went into the path of the other. Scroll Staff 8 hours ago #BREAKING: Two express trains have collided in southern #Pakistan and at least 30 passengers were killed, police and rescue officials said. The Millat Express derailed and the Sir Syed Express train hit it soon afterward, police said. pic.twitter.com/EcWrUFKuvq— Smriti Sharma (@SmritiS24856750) June 7, 2021 VIDEO: Mangled metal, bulldozers at site of deadly Pakistan train crash.Images of the site of a train crash in Pakistan that killed over 30 people. A packed inter-city train hit another express that earlier derailed pic.twitter.com/dIgqOn4epO— AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 7, 2021 #Pakistan #TRAIN Derailment Update - Death toll risen to 33 according to deputy Commissioner Ghotki district pic.twitter.com/jB5PN3J4uO— Utkarsh Singh (@utkarshs88) June 7, 2021 #BREAKING: At least 30 killed in train crash in #Sindh province of #Pakistan,Two express trains have collided in southern Pakistan, killing at least 30 passengers,Authorities said. The cause for the accident remains unknown.Rescue operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/LEXlScG0vO— Kaushik Kanthecha (@Kaushikdd) June 7, 2021 At least 30 passengers have been killed after 2 express trains collided in southern Pakistan.Passengers are still trapped in the wreckage of the Millat Express train as authorities arrange heavy machinery to rescue those crying for help https://t.co/VZxwyzSHBF #TrainAccident pic.twitter.com/RXyTUiEEte— Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) June 7, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Pakistan Train Accident Read Comments