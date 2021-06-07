Around the Web Caught on camera: Huge king cobra spotted in Sirmaur district, Himachal Pradesh According to reports, the snake was one of the longest King Cobras spotted in recent times. Scroll Staff 6 hours ago One of the longest #KingCobra sighted in recent times near the Girinagar area of Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district in #HimachalPradesh@SaevusWildlife @moefcc@WWFINDIA pic.twitter.com/BNG6hZwjg5— DD News (@DDNewslive) June 6, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. HImachal Pradesh Snakes Read Comments