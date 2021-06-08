Viral Video Watch: One-year-old dog rescued by sailors after being stranded on floating ice in the Arctic The dog named Aika wandered away from her village and was stranded on sea ice before being rescued and returned to the owner. Scroll Staff An hour ago A 1-year-old dog named Aika was stranded on floating ice in the Arctic before being rescued by sailors on a nearby icebreaker pic.twitter.com/qa4FXMRwF2— Reuters (@Reuters) June 7, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Dog video Viral video Read Comments