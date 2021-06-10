Viral Video Watch: Parachutist lands on field during football match in Poland The referee gave the parachutist a yellow card. Scroll Staff 18 minutes ago A parachutist made an unexpected landing on a soccer pitch during a match in Elblag, Poland. The referee saw the humor in the situation and brandished the intruder a yellow card 🪂 pic.twitter.com/KvmTPaOxQd— Reuters (@Reuters) June 10, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Viral video Football Read Comments