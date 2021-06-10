Viral Video ‘Covid vaccine makes people magnetic’: Watch American physician’s bizarre take on vaccination Physician Sherri Tenpenny delivered the statement during a hearing with the legislators of Ohio, United States. Scroll Staff 32 minutes ago OHIO: Anti-vaccine *expert* witness claims vaccine causes forks and keys to stick to your forehead and it’s linked to 5G network towers…. Up there trying to out-Tennessee us! 😵💫🥴 pic.twitter.com/GdbQZHrdLv— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) June 8, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Covid-19 Vaccine