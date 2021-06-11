Around the Web Watch: How the ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse looked from different parts of the world The annular solar eclipse on Thursday was partially visible from parts of the United States, northern Canada, Europe, and northern Asia. Scroll Staff An hour ago 'Ring of fire' solar eclipse seen around the world 🌗🌖🌙https://t.co/RhZMfD37iQ pic.twitter.com/2DuGYmLWah— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 10, 2021 Time lapse: The #SolarEclipse rises behind the Mackinac Bridge in northern Michigan this morning. pic.twitter.com/qzszdG1iuk— John Kraus (@johnkrausphotos) June 10, 2021 My view of this morning's solar eclipse pic.twitter.com/vqtChQuj7F— Scott Danka (@dankfloydKDKA) June 10, 2021 Skywatchers across the northern hemisphere had the chance to see a partial eclipse of the sun on June 10. ☀️Parts of Canada, Greenland and northern Russia could see a “ring of fire” in the sky as the moon blocked the sun. Did you catch the incredible sight? #SolarEclipse pic.twitter.com/WiUrenuBhf— The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) June 10, 2021 Unbelievable good fortune for a break in the cloud during Greatest Eclipse! Then at 11:14 the cloud rolled back over. Wow! 🤩 #SolarEclipse pic.twitter.com/j9s27skw34— Tom Kerss FRAS 🪐 (@tomkerss) June 10, 2021 Annular Solar Eclipse Sunrise at the New Jersey shore 10 June 2021, @MikeBlackPhotos pic.twitter.com/J60nqyyNA2— Michael Black (@MikeBlackPhotos) June 10, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Solar Eclipse Viral video Read Comments