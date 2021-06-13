Around the Web ‘Made a mistake’: When BJP workers in West Bengal village said they wanted to join TMC Grassroot workers in a village in Birbhum district were filmed playing their public apology on an e-rickshaw sporting a BJP flag. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago It was a mistake, want to join TMC now: BJP workers issue public apology over microphone at a village in Birbhum ! pic.twitter.com/ccU70rKIEm— Indrajit | ইন্দ্রজিৎ - কলকাতা (@iindrojit) June 8, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Trinamool Congress West Bengal BJP Read Comments