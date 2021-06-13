Around the Web ‘Mr President, are you a killer?’ US journalist asks Russian President Vladimir Putin ‘The harsh rhetoric is an expression of overall US culture,’ Putin said in response to NBC journalist Keir Simmons. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago In an exclusive interview with @KeirSimmons, President Putin responds to being called a "killer" by President Biden, ahead of Biden-Putin summit next week. https://t.co/RdYLvfum24 pic.twitter.com/3cqlKPRuM2— MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 11, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Vladimir Putin United States Read Comments