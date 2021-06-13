Around the Web Watch: Car sinks completely within seconds in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area after part of ground caves in According to local media, the incident took place in the Ram Nivas colony of Kama lane in Ghatkopar West. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Scary visuals from Mumbai's Ghatkoper area where a car drowned in few seconds. pic.twitter.com/BFlqcaKQBo— Shivangi Thakur (@thakur_shivangi) June 13, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mumbai Rains Read Comments