Around the Web Watch: Covid-19 face mask stuck in stomach of Siberian Husky removed by veterinarians in Chennai Why we need to dispose of masks safely. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago The masks we carelessly throw away can end up killing animals.A team of veterinarians from TN University of Veterinary & animal sciences at Chennai successfully removed a face mask from the stomach of a Siberian Husky dog. Video not for faint hearted.Please ensure safe disposal pic.twitter.com/rdC72gjxLr— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) June 12, 2021