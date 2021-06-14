Viral Video ‘Genocider,’ scream some passengers as Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro boards plane to meet fans Bolsonaro was at an airport in Espirito Santo when he decided to board a departing flight, news agency AFP reported. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro was ran out of plane after every passenger began heckling him and calling him a genocider. #ForaBolsonaroRead why Brazil hates him so much: https://t.co/7RAyqbBYg5 pic.twitter.com/cJJSxDcIfi— Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) June 13, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Brazil president Read Comments