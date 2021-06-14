Around the Web Watch: Trump supporters organise ‘Trumparilla’ boat parade for former US President’s 75th birthday Donald Trump turned 75 on Monday, June 14. Scroll Staff An hour ago Trump’s 75th birthday marked by his supporters at Trumparilla boat parade, San DiegoFollow us on Telegram https://t.co/4xzXvnOzWv pic.twitter.com/px8izWFgKb— RT (@RT_com) June 14, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Donald Trump Viral video Read Comments