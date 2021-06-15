Viral Video Watch: News anchor is interrupted by sea shanty singers while reporting on Israel parliamentary vote ‘Apologies, there’s an acapella group of...a wonderfully harmonious group of acapella singers behind me,’ CNN’s Hala Gorani said. Scroll Staff 31 minutes ago When you’re anchoring the Israeli Knesset confidence vote and a traditional a capella sea shanty singing barge floats past your location. pic.twitter.com/jmm3eAnEDt— Hala Gorani (@HalaGorani) June 13, 2021 And how it played out on live TV… pic.twitter.com/ttScjkDkpQ— Hala Gorani (@HalaGorani) June 14, 2021 Also readIsrael: Naftali Bennett becomes new PM as eight-party alliance topples Benjamin Netanyahu Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Media Israel Read Comments