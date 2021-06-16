Around the Web Watch: Scenes of mayhem, fighting in Pakistan parliament over government’s budget proposals Chaos broke out when Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shahbaz Sharif addressed the House over the Imran Khan government’s 2021-22 budget proposals. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago “یہ ہم ہیں،یہ ہماری پارلیمنٹ ہےاور یہ قانون سازی ہو رہی ہے!” pic.twitter.com/viXwApvW0g— Mansoor Ali Khan (@_Mansoor_Ali) June 15, 2021 The appalling scenes, #PTI's #swearing & #hooliganism in #Pakistan's #parliament today have 1 & only 1 reason - @ImranKhanPTI. He brings the worst out of everyone in his party by rewarding those who use abusive language, #indecency & even #violence against his political rivals. pic.twitter.com/81H4EBHmBB— Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) June 15, 2021 Ruckus in the Parliament of Pakistan pic.twitter.com/AnkGrr5Lll— Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) June 15, 2021 The visuals are not of a battleground but the Parliament of Pakistan. Zero tolerance & extreme polarization in the highest forum is not a good Omen! pic.twitter.com/UtVZ39McTX— Naz Baloch (@NazBaloch_) June 15, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Pakistan Parliament