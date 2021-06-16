Around the Web ‘Still believe in the Constitution’: Journalist Siddique Kappan after court drops some charges A court in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh has dropped three bailable offences against imprisoned journalist Siddique Kappan and three others. Scroll Staff An hour ago I still believe in constitution, powerful words by journalist #SiddiqueKappan, who was arrested by UP Police in October 2020 and charged under draconian UAPA when he was on his way to Hathras to cover gangrape of Dalit teenager, who later died. pic.twitter.com/FDmP85g6C9— Rifat Jawaid (@RifatJawaid) June 16, 2021 Also readUP court drops three bailable offences against journalist Siddique Kappan, other accused Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. courts journalist Read Comments