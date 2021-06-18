Around the Web Watch: Doctors demand protection from violence in countrywide demonstrations Lakhs of doctors from across the country joined the protest organised by the Indian Medical Association. Scroll Staff 19 minutes ago Doctors during protest against attack on Doctors during Nationwide protest outside IMA building in Chandigarh @iepunjab @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/wzBUeqzZZY— kamleshwar singh (@ks_express16) June 18, 2021 Doctors across d state took part in a nationwide protest orgnzd by IMA. The protest is against pseudo science comments made against modern science which Allopathy doctors believe is cause of increasing violence against doctors. They demand non bailable law against such acts. pic.twitter.com/AD7LzJgj8q— TNIE Telangana (@XpressHyderabad) June 18, 2021 Watch | Indian Medical Association (IMA) is holding a nationwide protest today demanding a central law for protecting doctors against violence. Over 3 lakh doctors are participating in these protests. pic.twitter.com/g4RRuFF9LC— NDTV (@ndtv) June 18, 2021 IMA holds country-wide protest against violence on doctors. Watch this report by India Today's @Milan_reports .#ReporterDiary More Videos: https://t.co/FAHzdk9TO8 pic.twitter.com/c3vUpk1ylF— IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) June 18, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Protest doctors Read Comments