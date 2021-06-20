Patient shifted like this in the heart of Kolkata! No ambulance! It's intermittently raining or drizzling since morning today. Solid break by colleague Sourav Datta, the best health reporter in Bengal. pic.twitter.com/OjHC6oKHxX — Anindya (@AninBanerjee) June 19, 2021

A patient at the NRS Medical College in Kolkata was transferred to another hospital on a stretcher in the rain, India Today reported. A video of the incident was widely circulated on social media.

According to the report, the patient was moved to the Student Health Centre, ten minutes away from the hospital, on a stretcher without any cover from the rain.

“We take patients in an ambulance if they have to be moved,” NRS Medical College superintendent Indira Dey was quoted as saying. “We are investigating why this happened. Even if the hospital is at a 10 minute-distance, this is not the way to take patients.”