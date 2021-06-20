Caught on camera: Patient in Kolkata moved between hospitals on stretcher in the rain
The incident is reportedly under investigation.
A patient at the NRS Medical College in Kolkata was transferred to another hospital on a stretcher in the rain, India Today reported. A video of the incident was widely circulated on social media.
According to the report, the patient was moved to the Student Health Centre, ten minutes away from the hospital, on a stretcher without any cover from the rain.
“We take patients in an ambulance if they have to be moved,” NRS Medical College superintendent Indira Dey was quoted as saying. “We are investigating why this happened. Even if the hospital is at a 10 minute-distance, this is not the way to take patients.”