Around the Web ‘We speak to China behind closed doors’: Pakistan PM Imran Khan on genocide of Uighurs A journalist questioned Khan on why he was silent in the genocide of Uighur Muslims in China, given his stance on Islamophobia in the West. Scroll Staff An hour ago .@jonathanvswan presses Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on why he’s outspoken against Islamophobia in the West but silent about the genocide of Muslim Uyghurs in western China. Khan: I concentrate on what is happening on my border. Swan: This is on your border. #AxiosOnHBO pic.twitter.com/QdLfY1qXGL— Axios (@axios) June 20, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. China Pakistan