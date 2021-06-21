Around the Web Watch: Portion of bridge connecting over 20 villages in north Gujarat collapses after heavy rain The bridge from Vedcha to Palanpur in Banaskantha district gave way as Palanpur city received heavy rainfall and water seeped into homes. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago A portion of bridge between Palanpur and Vedcha in Banaskantha district in north #Gujarat caved in. No casualty reported @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/oAeDLz2Uox— satish jha. (@satishjha) June 21, 2021 તંત્રની કામગીરી સામે સવાલ સામાન્ય વરસાદમાં જ લડબી નદી પરનો કોઝ વે તૂટ્યો જુઓ લાઈવ દ્રશ્યો@CollectorBK pic.twitter.com/gjSGs8FKh0— News18Gujarati (@News18Guj) June 21, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Gujarat Rains Read Comments