Viral Video Watch: Comedian Dave Chappelle sings ‘Creep’ with Foo Fighters in surprise appearance in New York Chappelle was introduced by Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl in the first full-capacity show at Madison Square Garden since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. Scroll Staff 34 minutes ago The Foo Fighters just brought out Dave Chappelle to sing “Creep” for the first concert at Madison Square Garden since covid. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/aICjCWpFku— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 21, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. music new york Read Comments