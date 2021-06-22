Around the Web Watch: Floods are raging across various parts of Bihar after heavy rain Rising level of rivers in Bihar has put many districts at the risk of floods. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago flood bihar 2021 #biharflood2021 Lagatar coverage pic.twitter.com/4kDhfoxYL6— News lite (@Newslite3) June 20, 2021 बिहार के लिए मौसम विभाग ने जारी किया अलर्ट, 21 जून तक उत्तर पश्चिम बिहार के जिलों में सामान्य से अधिक बारिश होगी। पश्चिम चंपारण, सीवान, सारण, पूर्वी चंपारण, गोपालगंज, सीतामढ़ी, मधुबनी, मुजफ्फरपुर, दरभंगा, वैशाली, शिवहर और समस्तीपुर में ऑरेंज अलर्ट #BiharFlood2021 #weatheralert pic.twitter.com/qoI4Bd8rVd— Khabar Seemanchal | ख़बर सीमांचल (@khabarsemanchal) June 18, 2021 This is the view of Dhekahan village of East Champaran district of Bihar. Wedding preparations going on in the house surrounded by #Flood water from all sides and women are singing wedding songs. #HideBehindYogaDay #LargestVaccinationDrive #mondaythoughts #Thalapathy65 #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/TZIzZ81ovH— Vijay kumar🇮🇳 (@vkvkmarwat) June 21, 2021 @dm_vaishali @NitishKumar @officecmbihar @BIHAR_CM @SushilModi @rsprasad @News18Bihar @aajtak @ZeeBiharNews Lalganj (Vaishali)-844121-BiharLocation Maidatoli, Lalganj VaishaliNo way to remove Rain water 💦💦 pic.twitter.com/kvRVhuBIzL— Kishan Kumar (@KishanK92125154) June 20, 2021 Chhapra #Flood: 10 से ज्यादा गांवों में देखते ही देखते घुस आया पानी, पलायन को मजबूर लोग#BiharFlood pic.twitter.com/K2qowUy8rk— Bihar Tak (@BiharTakChannel) June 20, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bihar Flood