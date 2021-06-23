Around the Web Watch: Meet Little Amal, a 12-foot Syrian ‘refugee’ walking across Europe in search of her mother This year, the puppet of a nine-year-old will walk across Turkey, Greece, Italy, France, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, and the UK in support of refugees. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Something BIG is coming... Today we have announced an events programme mixing dance, music, theatre and intimate community happenings on #TheWalk. Find out more about #LittleAmal: https://t.co/4qwEVPQXI3 pic.twitter.com/y4s3qpFvKx— Little Amal (The Walk) (@walkwithamal) May 11, 2021 #LittleAmal just took over the biggest screen in London to celebrate #WorldRefugeeDay! @GoodChanceCal met IRL under the iconic Piccadilly Lights before rehearsals for #TheWalk start tomorrow 💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/34Pd8IV9Vz— Little Amal (The Walk) (@walkwithamal) June 20, 2021 Go behind the scenes at @glastonbury with #LittleAmal before she embarks on #TheWalk, a festival of music, dance and theatre from the border of Syria to the UK in support of refugees. #LiveAtWorthyFarm Follow the journey @WalkWithAmal 🌍 pic.twitter.com/7LAI9nnSul— Little Amal (The Walk) (@walkwithamal) May 22, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Refugee Europe